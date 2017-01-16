NEW YORK (JTA) — Before the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, Jewish Family Service of Metro Detroit organized local doctors to provide free care to Jews who lacked health insurance. The Detroit agency closed the doctors’ program after enactment of the health care law, also known as Obamacare, and instead worked to enroll people in health insurance,… Read more »
Israel’s chief rabbis embrace friendlier approach to marriage, but is it enough?
JERUSALEM (JTA) – Many Israelis feel alienated by the marriage process in their country, fed up with the bureaucracy and strict religious requirements. Some seek to reform the haredi Orthodox-dominated Chief Rabbinate while creating alternatives to its monopoly on marriage and other personal status issues in Israel. But haredi Rabbi Yisroel Meir…
Barack Obama’s two farewells: Urging Americans and Israelis to defend their values
WASHINGTON (JTA) – Barack Obama got his kishkes back. The president, whose alleged aloofness was the signature flaw cited by his rivals, his critics and at times his friends, ended his presidency with an impassioned appeal for the preservation of democracy — his lower lip trembling, a tear streaking his…
Is Europe’s jihadist problem generating empathy toward Israel?
(JTA) — Is terrorism softening European attitudes toward Israel? When a Palestinian terrorist used a car to ram and kill an Israeli soldier in eastern Jerusalem in 2014, the European Union urged "restraint" and, without condemning the attack, called it merely "further painful evidence of the need to undertake…
‘Online conversion’ helps fulfill a longtime dream — but controversy dogs the process
(JTA) — The morning of her conversion, Diana Sewell was so nervous she "was running around like a headless chicken" in her Australia home. Meanwhile, some 9,000 miles away in Georgia, her rabbi was dealing with computer difficulties. Neither of those things put a stop to Sewell fulfilling a 60-something-year-old…
JFSA ready to get its game on for Super Sunday fundraiser
The Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona will hold its Super Sunday phone-a-thon on Jan. 29 at the Tucson Jewish Community Center. During the annual fundraising event, volunteers will reach out to members of the Jewish community for donations to the Federation's 2017 Community Campaign, which supports humanitarian and educational…
New adventure brings director back to local Jewish film fest
Yonatan Nir, an Israeli documentary filmmaker and producer, says making movies is an education unto itself. "Every film that I make is a window to a new world," says Nir. "For me, the camera is a way to communicate, to learn more about the world and to experience it…
Slipping ‘Behind Enemy Lines,’ petite Jewish spy got key intelligence on Nazi maneuvers
Marthe Cohn was crossing a field covered with ankle-deep snow. She was alone. There was no moon and she had no compass, no flashlight, nothing written down. As a French Jew, she had enlisted in the army to help defeat the Nazis. Her mission was to cross the border…
Tucson J to host cellist for pop-up concert
The Tucson Jewish Community Center will join with UA Presents to hold a free "sneak peek" mini concert by cellist Matt Haimovitz on Friday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m., one day prior to his Jan. 14 concert at 8 p.m. at Crowder Hall. Haimovitz will offer a musical variation…
