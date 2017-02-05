Activism and family values are in Rabbi Susan Silverman’s DNA. Raised in a secular Jewish home in New Hampshire by parents committed to liberal politics, she is active on behalf of asylum seekers in Israel, advocates for liberal Judaism and is founding director of Second Nurture, which promotes adoption by creating support networks for children and their adoptive families. She has lived in Israel for 10 years with her husband, activist Yosef Abramowitz, whose work includes bringing solar energy to… Read more »