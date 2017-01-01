After Obama, what Netanyahu and his rivals expect from a ‘new era’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, second from right, chairs the weekly Israeli Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Dec. 25, 2016. (Dan Balilty/AFP/Getty Images)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, second from right, chairs the weekly Israeli Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Dec. 25, 2016. (Dan Balilty/AFP/Getty Images)
December 28, 2016 / Andrew Tobin, JTA

  JERUSALEM (JTA) – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expects a “new era” when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month. He said as much at a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony Saturday, where he addressed the United Nations Security Council resolution passed a day earlier against Israeli settlements in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem that the Obama administration declined to… Read more »

ANALYSIS Kerry and Netanyahu fight it out one more time over Israeli settlements

A view of a portion of the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim. (Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)A view of a portion of the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim. (Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)
December 29, 2016 / Ben Sales, JTA

  NEW YORK (JTA) –There was little new in the dueling speeches of John Kerry and Benjamin Netanyahu. In remarks from the State Department on Wednesday, the secretary of state reiterated the vehement opposition of the United States to Israeli settlement construction and its belief that the chances for Israeli-Palestinian peace are dying.… Read more »

With U.S. abstention, Israel again forced to face reality of world’s rejection of settlements

Samantha Power, center, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, at the Security Council meeting in New York, Dec. 23, 2016. (Volkan Furuncu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)Samantha Power, center, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, at the Security Council meeting in New York, Dec. 23, 2016. (Volkan Furuncu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
December 28, 2016 / Ron Kampeas, JTA

WASHINGTON (JTA) – Ahead of the unknowns a Trump administration will bring to American Middle East policy, the Obama administration allowed a bracing reminderon Friday that the international community does not recognize the validity of Israel’s presence in eastern Jerusalem and the West Bank. The U.S. abstention on the U.N. Security Council… Read more »

The hidden history of ‘I Have a Little Dreidel’

Album cover for "Dreidel I Shall Play" by composer Samuel E. Goldfarb. (Courtesy of Myron Gordon)Album cover for "Dreidel I Shall Play" by composer Samuel E. Goldfarb. (Courtesy of Myron Gordon)
December 23, 2016 / Albert Stern, JTA

(JTA) — Within the Jewish musical canon are several songs that seem to have always existed — tunes we all know and pass down from one generation to the next. One example is the Hanukkah favorite “I Have a Little Dreidel” — chances are most everyone reading this can… Read more »

Berlin attack highlights divide over refugees in fractious German Jewish community

Mourners lay flowers and candles at a makeshift memorial in Berlin near the site where two days earlier, a man drove a heavy truck into a Christmas market in an apparent terrorist attack, Dec. 21, 2016. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)Mourners lay flowers and candles at a makeshift memorial in Berlin near the site where two days earlier, a man drove a heavy truck into a Christmas market in an apparent terrorist attack, Dec. 21, 2016. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
December 23, 2016 / Toby Axelrod, JTA

  BERLIN (JTA) — Even before the deadly attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, Jews in Germany were divided in their approach to the arrival of hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Muslim countries since 2014. Citing a Jewish moral duty to aid the displaced, many Jewish organizations, synagogue groups… Read more »

Europe’s Jews prepare public Hanukkah events to ‘drive out darkness’

A menorah in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Dec. 16, 2014. (Carsten Koall/Getty Images)A menorah in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Dec. 16, 2014. (Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
December 23, 2016 / Cnaan Liphshiz, JTA

  AMSTERDAM (JTA) — Before Monday’s attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, Rabbi Yehudah Teichtal had planned to invite hundreds of people to the traditional lighting of the first Hanukkah candle at a large menorah erected at the city’s Brandenburg Gate monument. But he decided to change his original… Read more »

A tale of two Hanukkah parties: Obama’s last and Trump (International’s) first

Ambassadors of countries that aided Israel during its recent forest fires pose with officials of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations at a Hanukkah party at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., Dec. 14, 2016. (Conference of Presidents)Ambassadors of countries that aided Israel during its recent forest fires pose with officials of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations at a Hanukkah party at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., Dec. 14, 2016. (Conference of Presidents)
December 21, 2016 / Ron Kampeas, JTA

  WASHINGTON (JTA) — Weird paradoxes have been packed into Hanukkah observance forever. It’s the holiday about killing infidels that is now celebrated as a victory of religious pluralism. It’s the unofficial little Jewish holiday that a U.S. congressman once tried to turn into a major American holiday. It’s… Read more »

Rabbi expelled from Conservative body for performing intermarriages

Rabbi Seymour Rosenbloom officiates at the wedding of his stepdaughter and her fiance in 2014. (Courtesy of Stefanie Fox)Rabbi Seymour Rosenbloom officiates at the wedding of his stepdaughter and her fiance in 2014. (Courtesy of Stefanie Fox)
December 21, 2016 / Ben Sales, JTA

NEW YORK (JTA) – Conservative Rabbi Seymour Rosenbloom has been expelled from the Rabbinical Assembly, the movement’s rabbis’ association, for performing interfaith weddings. An ordained Conservative rabbi for 44 years, Rosenbloom was expelled last month by unanimous vote, with abstentions, after a hearing of the R.A.’s Executive Council. Since… Read more »

Trump’s Israel envoy pick shakes up American Jewish status quo

Donald Trump, center, along with his attorney David Friedman, left, exit the Federal Building following their appearance in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Camden, New Jersey, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2010. (Bradley C Bower/Bloomberg News via Getty Images)Donald Trump, center, along with his attorney David Friedman, left, exit the Federal Building following their appearance in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Camden, New Jersey, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2010. (Bradley C Bower/Bloomberg News via Getty Images)
December 21, 2016 / Ron Kampeas, JTA

WASHINGTON (JTA) -– Nearly six years ago, when President Barack Obama was set to elevate one of his top emissaries to the Jewish community to the Israel ambassadorship, Dan Shapiro asked for – and got – the endorsement of one of Obama’s fiercest pro-Israel critics. “Dan has always spoken… Read more »


Subscribe to the Arizona Jewish Post today.

Get or Manage Print Subscription