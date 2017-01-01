JERUSALEM (JTA) – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expects a “new era” when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month. He said as much at a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony Saturday, where he addressed the United Nations Security Council resolution passed a day earlier against Israeli settlements in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem that the Obama administration declined to… Read more »
ANALYSIS Kerry and Netanyahu fight it out one more time over Israeli settlements
NEW YORK (JTA) –There was little new in the dueling speeches of John Kerry and Benjamin Netanyahu. In remarks from the State Department on Wednesday, the secretary of state reiterated the vehement opposition of the United States to Israeli settlement construction and its belief that the chances for Israeli-Palestinian peace are dying.…
With U.S. abstention, Israel again forced to face reality of world’s rejection of settlements
WASHINGTON (JTA) – Ahead of the unknowns a Trump administration will bring to American Middle East policy, the Obama administration allowed a bracing reminderon Friday that the international community does not recognize the validity of Israel's presence in eastern Jerusalem and the West Bank. The U.S. abstention on the U.N. Security Council…
The hidden history of ‘I Have a Little Dreidel’
(JTA) — Within the Jewish musical canon are several songs that seem to have always existed — tunes we all know and pass down from one generation to the next. One example is the Hanukkah favorite "I Have a Little Dreidel" — chances are most everyone reading this can…
Berlin attack highlights divide over refugees in fractious German Jewish community
BERLIN (JTA) — Even before the deadly attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, Jews in Germany were divided in their approach to the arrival of hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Muslim countries since 2014. Citing a Jewish moral duty to aid the displaced, many Jewish organizations, synagogue groups…
Europe’s Jews prepare public Hanukkah events to ‘drive out darkness’
AMSTERDAM (JTA) — Before Monday's attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, Rabbi Yehudah Teichtal had planned to invite hundreds of people to the traditional lighting of the first Hanukkah candle at a large menorah erected at the city's Brandenburg Gate monument. But he decided to change his original…
A tale of two Hanukkah parties: Obama’s last and Trump (International’s) first
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Weird paradoxes have been packed into Hanukkah observance forever. It's the holiday about killing infidels that is now celebrated as a victory of religious pluralism. It's the unofficial little Jewish holiday that a U.S. congressman once tried to turn into a major American holiday. It's…
Rabbi expelled from Conservative body for performing intermarriages
NEW YORK (JTA) – Conservative Rabbi Seymour Rosenbloom has been expelled from the Rabbinical Assembly, the movement's rabbis' association, for performing interfaith weddings. An ordained Conservative rabbi for 44 years, Rosenbloom was expelled last month by unanimous vote, with abstentions, after a hearing of the R.A.'s Executive Council. Since…
Trump’s Israel envoy pick shakes up American Jewish status quo
WASHINGTON (JTA) -– Nearly six years ago, when President Barack Obama was set to elevate one of his top emissaries to the Jewish community to the Israel ambassadorship, Dan Shapiro asked for – and got – the endorsement of one of Obama's fiercest pro-Israel critics. "Dan has always spoken…
