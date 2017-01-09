(JTA) — The morning of her conversion, Diana Sewell was so nervous she “was running around like a headless chicken” in her Australia home. Meanwhile, some 9,000 miles away in Georgia, her rabbi was dealing with computer difficulties. Neither of those things put a stop to Sewell fulfilling a 60-something-year-old dream of converting to Judaism — with a little help… Read more »
JFSA ready to get its game on for Super Sunday fundraiser
The Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona will hold its Super Sunday phone-a-thon on Jan. 29 at the Tucson Jewish Community Center. During the annual fundraising event, volunteers will reach out to members of the Jewish community for donations to the Federation’s 2017 Community Campaign, which supports humanitarian and educational… Read more »
New adventure brings director back to local Jewish film fest
Yonatan Nir, an Israeli documentary filmmaker and producer, says making movies is an education unto itself. “Every film that I make is a window to a new world,” says Nir. “For me, the camera is a way to communicate, to learn more about the world and to experience it… Read more »
Slipping ‘Behind Enemy Lines,’ petite Jewish spy got key intelligence on Nazi maneuvers
Marthe Cohn was crossing a field covered with ankle-deep snow. She was alone. There was no moon and she had no compass, no flashlight, nothing written down. As a French Jew, she had enlisted in the army to help defeat the Nazis. Her mission was to cross the border… Read more »
Tucson J to host cellist for pop-up concert
The Tucson Jewish Community Center will join with UA Presents to hold a free “sneak peek” mini concert by cellist Matt Haimovitz on Friday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m., one day prior to his Jan. 14 concert at 8 p.m. at Crowder Hall. Haimovitz will offer a musical variation… Read more »
Pennsylvania Jewish camp unites local couple
As a kid, Allison Richter of Tucson spent many happy hours canoeing, shooting arrows, hiking and crafting at Camp Pearlstein, now called Camp Daisy and Harry Stein, in Prescott. Her parents never thought she would bring home a husband. She didn’t, of course, but those summers began a beautiful… Read more »
‘Israel Through Our Eyes’ topic for Hadassah
Cathy Olswing will present “Israel Through Our Eyes,” a report on a recent Hadassah Desert-Mountain Region mission, at a Hadassah Southern Arizona early dinner event on Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. at Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St Andrews Drive. Olswing, who serves on the national board of Hadassah,… Read more »
How the Israeli army wages war on waistlines
NETANYA, Israel (JTA) – One fit young soldier scales a rope. Two others practice hand-to-hand combat. A large group marches across the sand. But those were just the inspirational photographs on the walls. The actual soldiers crowded in the one-room building here on the Orde Wingate army base were… Read more »
Israel’s top security experts redraw West Bank map for the Trump era
TEL AVIV (JTA) – Israel’s leading security think tank has published a plan to redraw the map of the West Bank in a bid to consolidate major settlements and prevent the spread of others. The plan, presented Monday to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin as part of the Institute for National Security Studies’ yearly strategic… Read more »
Subscribe to the Arizona Jewish Post today.Get or Manage Print Subscription