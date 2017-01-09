(L-R): Major L. Cohn, M.D.; Marthe Cohn; Rabbi Ephraim Zimmerman of Chabad Oro Valley; and Phyllis Gold, director of the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona Northwest Division, at the Country Club of La Cholla on Dec. 7 (Sarah Chen/Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona)

Marthe Cohn was crossing a field covered with ankle-deep snow. She was alone. There was no moon and she had no compass, no flashlight, nothing written down. As a French Jew, she had enlisted in the army to help defeat the Nazis. Her mission was to cross the border… Read more »