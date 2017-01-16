Obamacare repeal effort sends jitters through Jewish service groups

Protestors rally in support of the Affordable Care Act in Philadelphia, Dec. 20, 2016. (Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Moveon.org)Protestors rally in support of the Affordable Care Act in Philadelphia, Dec. 20, 2016. (Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Moveon.org)
January 13, 2017 / Ben Sales, JTA

  NEW YORK (JTA) — Before the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, Jewish Family Service of Metro Detroit organized local doctors to provide free care to Jews who lacked health insurance. The Detroit agency closed the doctors’ program after enactment of the health care law, also known as Obamacare, and instead worked to enroll people in health insurance,… Read more »

Israel’s chief rabbis embrace friendlier approach to marriage, but is it enough?

Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau, right, meets with B'Noam director Rabbi Yisroel Meir Riani in Modiin, Israel, October 2016.Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau, right, meets with B'Noam director Rabbi Yisroel Meir Riani in Modiin, Israel, October 2016.
January 13, 2017 / Andrew Tobin, JTA

JERUSALEM (JTA) – Many Israelis feel alienated by the marriage process in their country, fed up with the bureaucracy and strict religious requirements. Some seek to reform the haredi Orthodox-dominated Chief Rabbinate while creating alternatives to its monopoly on marriage and other personal status issues in Israel. But haredi Rabbi Yisroel Meir… Read more »

Barack Obama’s two farewells: Urging Americans and Israelis to defend their values

President Barack Obama delivering his farewell speech in Chicago, Jan. 10, 2017. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)President Barack Obama delivering his farewell speech in Chicago, Jan. 10, 2017. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
January 13, 2017 / Ron Kampeas, JTA

WASHINGTON (JTA) – Barack Obama got his kishkes back. The president, whose alleged aloofness was the signature flaw cited by his rivals, his critics and at times his friends, ended his presidency with an impassioned appeal for the preservation of democracy — his lower lip trembling, a tear streaking his… Read more »

Is Europe’s jihadist problem generating empathy toward Israel?

A view of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin with the image of an Israeli flag, Jan. 9, 2017. (Odd Anderson/AFP/Getty Images)A view of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin with the image of an Israeli flag, Jan. 9, 2017. (Odd Anderson/AFP/Getty Images)
January 13, 2017 / Cnaan Liphshiz, JTA

(JTA) — Is terrorism softening European attitudes toward Israel? When a Palestinian terrorist used a car to ram and kill an Israeli soldier in eastern Jerusalem in 2014, the European Union urged “restraint” and, without condemning the attack, called it merely “further painful evidence of the need to undertake… Read more »

‘Online conversion’ helps fulfill a longtime dream — but controversy dogs the process

'Online conversion' can help make Judaism more accessible to those in remote locations, but everyone isn’t on board. (Lior Zaltzman)'Online conversion' can help make Judaism more accessible to those in remote locations, but everyone isn’t on board. (Lior Zaltzman)
January 9, 2017 / Josefin Dolsten, JTA

(JTA) — The morning of her conversion, Diana Sewell was so nervous she “was running around like a headless chicken” in her Australia home. Meanwhile, some 9,000 miles away in Georgia, her rabbi was dealing with computer difficulties. Neither of those things put a stop to Sewell fulfilling a 60-something-year-old… Read more »

JFSA ready to get its game on for Super Sunday fundraiser

Shelly Silverman, chair of the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona 2016 Community Campaign, left, with Super Sunday co-chairs Nina Isaacs and Julie Feldman at the Tucson Jewish Community Center on Jan. 31, 2016 (Martha Lochert)Shelly Silverman, chair of the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona 2016 Community Campaign, left, with Super Sunday co-chairs Nina Isaacs and Julie Feldman at the Tucson Jewish Community Center on Jan. 31, 2016 (Martha Lochert)
January 6, 2017 /

The Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona will hold its Super Sunday phone-a-thon on Jan. 29 at the Tucson Jewish Community Center. During the annual fundraising event, volunteers will reach out to members of the Jewish community for donations to the Federation’s 2017 Community Campaign, which supports humanitarian and educational… Read more »

New adventure brings director back to local Jewish film fest

A scene from “My Hero Brother,” a new film by Israeli filmmaker Yonatan NirA scene from “My Hero Brother,” a new film by Israeli filmmaker Yonatan Nir
January 6, 2017 / David J. Del Grande, AJP Intern

Yonatan Nir, an Israeli documentary filmmaker and producer, says making movies is an education unto itself. “Every film that I make is a window to a new world,” says Nir. “For me, the camera is a way to communicate, to learn more about the world and to experience it… Read more »

Slipping ‘Behind Enemy Lines,’ petite Jewish spy got key intelligence on Nazi maneuvers

(L-R): Major L. Cohn, M.D.; Marthe Cohn; Rabbi Ephraim Zimmerman of Chabad Oro Valley; and Phyllis Gold, director of the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona Northwest Division, at the Country Club of La Cholla on Dec. 7 (Sarah Chen/Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona)(L-R): Major L. Cohn, M.D.; Marthe Cohn; Rabbi Ephraim Zimmerman of Chabad Oro Valley; and Phyllis Gold, director of the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona Northwest Division, at the Country Club of La Cholla on Dec. 7 (Sarah Chen/Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona)
January 6, 2017 / Korene Charnofsky Cohen, Special to the AJP

Marthe Cohn was crossing a field covered with ankle-deep snow. She was alone. There was no moon and she had no compass, no flashlight, nothing written down. As a French Jew, she had enlisted in the army to help defeat the Nazis. Her mission was to cross the border… Read more »

Tucson J to host cellist for pop-up concert

Matt Haimovitz (Steph MacKinnon)Matt Haimovitz (Steph MacKinnon)
January 6, 2017 /

The Tucson Jewish Community Center will join with UA Presents to hold a free “sneak peek” mini concert by cellist Matt Haimovitz on Friday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m., one day prior to his Jan. 14 concert at 8 p.m.  at Crowder Hall. Haimovitz will offer a musical variation… Read more »


